Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    31 OSS ATCs keep their eyes on the sky [Image 7 of 7]

    31 OSS ATCs keep their eyes on the sky

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Cabezas, 31st Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, looks over a flight plan in the Air Traffic Control Tower at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 7, 2021. Flight strips are used to verify an aircraft’s flight plan along with recordings of the controller’s audio communication with the aircraft. ATCs separate traffic by staying in communication with the pilots as they land and takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 02:54
    Photo ID: 6639163
    VIRIN: 210507-F-ZR251-2091
    Resolution: 7263x4842
    Size: 35.58 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 OSS ATCs keep their eyes on the sky [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31 OSS ATCs keep their eyes on the sky
    31 OSS ATCs keep their eyes on the sky
    31 OSS ATCs keep their eyes on the sky
    31 OSS ATCs keep their eyes on the sky
    31 OSS ATCs keep their eyes on the sky
    31 OSS ATCs keep their eyes on the sky
    31 OSS ATCs keep their eyes on the sky

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Air Traffic Control
    ATC
    31 FW
    31 OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT