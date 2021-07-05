31 OSS ATCs keep their eyes on the sky

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Cabezas, 31st Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, looks over a flight plan in the Air Traffic Control Tower at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 7, 2021. Flight strips are used to verify an aircraft’s flight plan along with recordings of the controller’s audio communication with the aircraft. ATCs separate traffic by staying in communication with the pilots as they land and takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021