U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Cabezas, 31st Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, looks over a flight plan in the Air Traffic Control Tower at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 7, 2021. Flight strips are used to verify an aircraft’s flight plan along with recordings of the controller’s audio communication with the aircraft. ATCs separate traffic by staying in communication with the pilots as they land and takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 02:54
|Photo ID:
|6639163
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-ZR251-2091
|Resolution:
|7263x4842
|Size:
|35.58 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 31 OSS ATCs keep their eyes on the sky [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
