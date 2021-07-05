Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 OSS ATCs keep their eyes on the sky

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An Italian air force Air Traffic Control Service, air traffic controller (ATC), patch is shown at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 7, 2021. The U.S. Air Force and ITAF ATCs work together to relay flight and landing instructions, weather updates, and safety information to pilots. The ATCs maneuver U.S. Air Force and ITAF F-16 Fighting Falcon and HH-60 Pave Hawk aircraft on the flight line and in the airspace 24-hours per day, seven days per week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

    This work, 31 OSS ATCs keep their eyes on the sky [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    patch
    Air Traffic Control
    ATC
    ITAF
    31 FW

