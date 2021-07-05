31 OSS ATCs keep their eyes on the sky

An Italian air force Air Traffic Control Service, air traffic controller (ATC), patch is shown at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 7, 2021. The U.S. Air Force and ITAF ATCs work together to relay flight and landing instructions, weather updates, and safety information to pilots. The ATCs maneuver U.S. Air Force and ITAF F-16 Fighting Falcon and HH-60 Pave Hawk aircraft on the flight line and in the airspace 24-hours per day, seven days per week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

