Italian air force Maresciallo Gianluca Farina, Air Traffic Control Service, air traffic controller (ATC), watches an HH-60 Pave Hawk takeoff from the Air Traffic Control Tower at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 7, 2021. ATCs plot aircraft positions on radar equipment and compute aircraft speed, direction and altitude. ATCs ensure the safety of the pilots, aircraft and civilians on the ground by staying vigilant and spotting complications before they happen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 02:53 Photo ID: 6639149 VIRIN: 210507-F-ZR251-2105 Resolution: 3430x2450 Size: 7.13 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31 OSS ATCs keep their eyes on the sky [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.