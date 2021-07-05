KC-10 Refuels Joint Fighters

Two U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors, assigned to the 3rd Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, conduct a training mission over an Alaskan range in support of Northern Edge 21, May 7, 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)

