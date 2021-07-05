Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-10 Refuels Joint Fighters [Image 11 of 16]

    KC-10 Refuels Joint Fighters

    AK, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, assigned to the 3rd Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, approaches the boom of a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender, to refuel during a training mission over an Alaskan range during Northern Edge 21, May 7, 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 Refuels Joint Fighters [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Burt Traynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

