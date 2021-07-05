KC-10 Refuels Joint Fighters

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, assigned to the 3rd Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, breaks away from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender after refueling, to rejoin a mission over an Alaskan range during Northern Edge 21 (NE21), May 7, 2021. Navy, Air Force, and Marine aircraft executed flight missions during NE21 demonstrating seamless, joint combat capabilities. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)

