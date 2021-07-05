KC-10 Refuels Joint Fighters

U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender pilots, assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., survey a mountain range as they return to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, after providing aerial refuel support for joint fighter aircraft (NE21), May 7, 2021. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)

