    KC-10 Refuels Joint Fighters [Image 16 of 16]

    KC-10 Refuels Joint Fighters

    AK, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender pilots, assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., survey a mountain range as they return to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, after providing aerial refuel support for joint fighter aircraft (NE21), May 7, 2021. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 22:06
    Photo ID: 6638972
    VIRIN: 210507-F-JR513-0328
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.23 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 Refuels Joint Fighters [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Burt Traynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Alaska

    KC-10 Extender

    USAF

    Aerial Refuel

    Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson

    6ARS

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    NorthernEdge

