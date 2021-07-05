Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-10 Refuels Joint Fighters [Image 12 of 16]

    KC-10 Refuels Joint Fighters

    AK, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christina Price, a KC-10 Extender boom operator assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., refuels a U.S Air Force F-22 Raptor, assigned to the 3rd Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, over an Alaskan range in support of Northern Edge 2021 (NE21), May 7, 2021. Navy, Air Force, and Marine aircraft executed flight missions during NE21 demonstrating seamless, joint combat capabilities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 22:05
    Photo ID: 6638957
    VIRIN: 210507-F-JR513-0252
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 Refuels Joint Fighters [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Burt Traynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Alaska

    KC-10 Extender

    USAF

    Aerial Refuel

    Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson

    3rd Wing

    6ARS

    1CTCS
    NorthernEdge

