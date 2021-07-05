U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christina Price, a KC-10 Extender boom operator assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., refuels a U.S Air Force F-22 Raptor, assigned to the 3rd Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, over an Alaskan range in support of Northern Edge 2021 (NE21), May 7, 2021. Navy, Air Force, and Marine aircraft executed flight missions during NE21 demonstrating seamless, joint combat capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 22:05
|Photo ID:
|6638957
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-JR513-0252
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, KC-10 Refuels Joint Fighters [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Burt Traynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
