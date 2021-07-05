KC-10 Refuels Joint Fighters

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christina Price, a KC-10 Extender boom operator assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., refuels a U.S Air Force F-22 Raptor, assigned to the 3rd Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, over an Alaskan range in support of Northern Edge 2021 (NE21), May 7, 2021. Navy, Air Force, and Marine aircraft executed flight missions during NE21 demonstrating seamless, joint combat capabilities.

