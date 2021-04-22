After a unit turns their equipment in to the MDRS, the team from the 402nd Army Field Support Battalion then prepares it for shipment to its final destination. The equipment could be transferred to another unit within the same Army command, transferred from one command to another, sent to the local Defense Logistics Agency for disposition, or sent to an Army depot.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 19:37 Photo ID: 6638878 VIRIN: 210422-D-DO523-076 Resolution: 5894x3929 Size: 5.99 MB Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Units relieved of excess equipment through MDRS [Image 5 of 5], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.