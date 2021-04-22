Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Units relieved of excess equipment through MDRS [Image 5 of 5]

    Units relieved of excess equipment through MDRS

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    After a unit turns their equipment in to the MDRS, the team from the 402nd Army Field Support Battalion then prepares it for shipment to its final destination. The equipment could be transferred to another unit within the same Army command, transferred from one command to another, sent to the local Defense Logistics Agency for disposition, or sent to an Army depot.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 19:37
    Photo ID: 6638878
    VIRIN: 210422-D-DO523-076
    Resolution: 5894x3929
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Units relieved of excess equipment through MDRS [Image 5 of 5], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Units relieved of excess equipment through MDRS
    Units relieved of excess equipment through MDRS
    Units relieved of excess equipment through MDRS
    Units relieved of excess equipment through MDRS
    Units relieved of excess equipment through MDRS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Units relieved of excess equipment through MDRS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii
    Modernization
    25ID
    MDRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT