402nd Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii’s chief of supply and services Wendy Galloway discusses any challenges facing the workforce at the Modernization, Displacement, and Repair site in Hawaii with the battalion's property book officer Reese Fontenot. The MDRS in Hawaii became fully operational prior to the April 1 deadline and continues to refine their processes in order to best support the Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US This work, Units relieved of excess equipment through MDRS [Image 5 of 5], by Katie Nelson