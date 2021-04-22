Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Units relieved of excess equipment through MDRS

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    402nd Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii’s chief of supply and services Wendy Galloway discusses any challenges facing the workforce at the Modernization, Displacement, and Repair site in Hawaii with the battalion's property book officer Reese Fontenot. The MDRS in Hawaii became fully operational prior to the April 1 deadline and continues to refine their processes in order to best support the Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division.

