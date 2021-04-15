Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Units relieved of excess equipment through MDRS [Image 1 of 5]

    Units relieved of excess equipment through MDRS

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Soldiers prepare a vehicle for turn-in at the Modernization, Displacement, and Repair Site at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The MDRS is a single location dedicated to receive excess equipment from units. It is the one-stop-shop that receives, accounts for, repairs (if necessary), and conducts necessary onward transfers to gaining units, Army depots, or transfer to the Defense Logistics Agency for equipment disposition.

