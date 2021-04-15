Units relieved of excess equipment through MDRS

Soldiers prepare a vehicle for turn-in at the Modernization, Displacement, and Repair Site at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The MDRS is a single location dedicated to receive excess equipment from units. It is the one-stop-shop that receives, accounts for, repairs (if necessary), and conducts necessary onward transfers to gaining units, Army depots, or transfer to the Defense Logistics Agency for equipment disposition.

