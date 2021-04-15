Soldiers prepare a vehicle for turn-in at the Modernization, Displacement, and Repair Site at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The MDRS is a single location dedicated to receive excess equipment from units. It is the one-stop-shop that receives, accounts for, repairs (if necessary), and conducts necessary onward transfers to gaining units, Army depots, or transfer to the Defense Logistics Agency for equipment disposition.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 19:37
|Photo ID:
|6638872
|VIRIN:
|210415-D-DO523-527
|Resolution:
|5526x3684
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Units relieved of excess equipment through MDRS [Image 5 of 5], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Units relieved of excess equipment through MDRS
LEAVE A COMMENT