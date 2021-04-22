402nd Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii's property book officer Reese Fontenot reviews the paperwork from a unit turning in excess equipment at the Modernization, Displacement, and Repair Site. When a unit has equipment that no longer aligns with their mission, they set up an appointment with the MDRS to transfer the property accountability.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 19:37
|Photo ID:
|6638877
|VIRIN:
|210422-D-DO523-663
|Resolution:
|5027x3626
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Units relieved of excess equipment through MDRS [Image 5 of 5], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Units relieved of excess equipment through MDRS
LEAVE A COMMENT