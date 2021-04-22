Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Units relieved of excess equipment through MDRS

    Units relieved of excess equipment through MDRS

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    402nd Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii's property book officer Reese Fontenot reviews the paperwork from a unit turning in excess equipment at the Modernization, Displacement, and Repair Site. When a unit has equipment that no longer aligns with their mission, they set up an appointment with the MDRS to transfer the property accountability.

