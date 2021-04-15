Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Units relieved of excess equipment through MDRS [Image 2 of 5]

    Units relieved of excess equipment through MDRS

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Maj. Jake Elders, AFSBn-Alaska’s support operations officer, briefs the 402nd brigade deputy to the commander Joe Schulz and 402nd battalion commander Lt. Col. L. Pilly Restrepo on the Modernization Divestment Repair Site at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The battalion’s MDRS, which became fully operational prior to April 1, supports efforts at not only JBER, but also Ft. Wainwright and Ft. Greely.

    A unique challenge for MDRS in Alaska is the geographic distance between the Army formations in the state, which affects the immediacy of reliving tactical units of excess equipment. By leveraging the battalion’s relationship with U.S. Army Alaska, tactical convoys from 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion move excess equipment from Ft. Wainwright to JBER.

