Maj. Jake Elders, AFSBn-Alaska’s support operations officer, briefs the 402nd brigade deputy to the commander Joe Schulz and 402nd battalion commander Lt. Col. L. Pilly Restrepo on the Modernization Divestment Repair Site at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The battalion’s MDRS, which became fully operational prior to April 1, supports efforts at not only JBER, but also Ft. Wainwright and Ft. Greely.



A unique challenge for MDRS in Alaska is the geographic distance between the Army formations in the state, which affects the immediacy of reliving tactical units of excess equipment. By leveraging the battalion’s relationship with U.S. Army Alaska, tactical convoys from 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion move excess equipment from Ft. Wainwright to JBER.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 19:37 Photo ID: 6638875 VIRIN: 210415-D-DO523-668 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 1.67 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Units relieved of excess equipment through MDRS [Image 5 of 5], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.