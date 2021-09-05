Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale AFB hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show [Image 6 of 6]

    Barksdale AFB hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Show

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Christina Graves 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The Shockwave Jet Truck performs a demonstration during the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 9, 2021. The Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show showcased military and civilian aerial performances to Barksdale's civilian partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Graves)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 14:13
    Photo ID: 6638214
    VIRIN: 210509-F-GE882-203
    Resolution: 5335x3001
    Size: 879.99 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale AFB hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Barksdale
    Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW

