Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, “Thunderbirds," approach their aircraft at the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 9, 2021. As the U.S. Air Force's premier aerial demonstration team, the Thunderbirds showcase the pride and precision of today's Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Graves)

