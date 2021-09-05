An aircraft belonging to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, “Thunderbirds”, sits on the flightline at the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 9, 2021. Serving as the U.S. Air Force's "Ambassadors in Blue", the Thunderbirds showcase the high level of skill, professionalism, teamwork, discipline and dedication inherent in the men and women of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Graves)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 14:12
|Photo ID:
|6638211
|VIRIN:
|210509-F-GE882-117
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|930.54 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale AFB hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
