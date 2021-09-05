Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale AFB hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show [Image 5 of 6]

    Barksdale AFB hosts Defenders of Liberty Air &amp; Space Show

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Christina Graves 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, “Thunderbirds," prepare for the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 9, 2021. Barksdale's Air Show showcased performances from the Thunderbirds, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and a host of additional acts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Graves)

    This work, Barksdale AFB hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

