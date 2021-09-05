Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, “Thunderbirds," prepare for the 2021 Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 9, 2021. Barksdale's Air Show showcased performances from the Thunderbirds, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and a host of additional acts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina Graves)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 14:13
|Photo ID:
|6638213
|VIRIN:
|210509-F-GE882-180
|Resolution:
|5442x3401
|Size:
|963.19 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale AFB hosts Defenders of Liberty Air & Space Show [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
