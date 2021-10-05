Warrior's Vehicles for African Lion 21

Vehicles assigned to the Forsyth-based 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard wait in line to be lifted onto a cargo ship May 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. Deployment to exercise African Lion 21 allowed the Georgia Army National Guard to test their strategic readiness to deploy, fight and win in a complex, multi-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US