    Warrior's Gear for African Lion 21 [Image 4 of 5]

    Warrior's Gear for African Lion 21

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    Georgia National Guard

    Storage containers assigned to the Forsyth-based 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard wait to be lifted onto a cargo ship May 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. 2-121 IN will conduct live-fire training in Morocco during exercise African Lion 21. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 13:27
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    This work, Warrior's Gear for African Lion 21 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS

    HEMTT Rolling In
    Georgia Guard Ready for African Lion 21
    Georgia Guard Ready for African Lion 21
    Warrior's Gear for African Lion 21
    Warrior's Vehicles for African Lion 21

