Storage containers assigned to the Forsyth-based 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard wait to be lifted onto a cargo ship May 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. 2-121 IN will conduct live-fire training in Morocco during exercise African Lion 21. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 13:27
|Photo ID:
|6638002
|VIRIN:
|210510-Z-VK811-0014
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Warrior's Gear for African Lion 21 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
