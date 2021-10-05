Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HEMTT Rolling In [Image 1 of 5]

    HEMTT Rolling In

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    Georgia National Guard

    A heavy expanded mobility tactical truck assigned to the Albany-based Hotel Forward Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard moves to a loading dock May 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. Deployment to exercise African Lion 21 allowed the Georgia Army National Guard to test their strategic readiness to deploy, fight and win in a complex, multi-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 13:26
    Photo ID: 6637999
    VIRIN: 210510-Z-VK811-0011
    Resolution: 6113x4016
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEMTT Rolling In [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

