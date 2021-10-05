HEMTT Rolling In

A heavy expanded mobility tactical truck assigned to the Albany-based Hotel Forward Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard moves to a loading dock May 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. Deployment to exercise African Lion 21 allowed the Georgia Army National Guard to test their strategic readiness to deploy, fight and win in a complex, multi-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

