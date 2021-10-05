Vehicles assigned to the Georgia Army National Guard wait in line to be lifted onto a cargo ship May 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. The Georgia Army National Guard deployed over 200 vehicles to Morocco for participation in exercise African Lion 21. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 13:26
|Photo ID:
|6638000
|VIRIN:
|210510-Z-VK811-0012
|Resolution:
|5582x3947
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Georgia Guard Ready for African Lion 21 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT