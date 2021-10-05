Vehicles assigned to the Georgia Army National Guard wait in line to be lifted onto a cargo ship May 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. The Georgia Army National Guard deployed over 200 vehicles to Morocco for participation in exercise African Lion 21. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 13:26 Photo ID: 6638000 VIRIN: 210510-Z-VK811-0012 Resolution: 5582x3947 Size: 2.17 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Georgia Guard Ready for African Lion 21 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.