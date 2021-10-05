Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia Guard Ready for African Lion 21 [Image 3 of 5]

    Georgia Guard Ready for African Lion 21

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    Georgia National Guard

    Vehicles and storage containers with the Georgia Army National Guard wait in line to be lifted onto a cargo ship May 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. Deployment to exercise African Lion 21 allowed the Georgia Army National Guard to test their strategic readiness to deploy, fight and win in a complex, multi-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 13:26
    Photo ID: 6638001
    VIRIN: 210510-Z-VK811-0013
    Resolution: 6096x4015
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Georgia Guard Ready for African Lion 21 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

