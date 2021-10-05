Georgia Guard Ready for African Lion 21

Vehicles and storage containers with the Georgia Army National Guard wait in line to be lifted onto a cargo ship May 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. Deployment to exercise African Lion 21 allowed the Georgia Army National Guard to test their strategic readiness to deploy, fight and win in a complex, multi-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

Date Taken: 05.10.2021
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US