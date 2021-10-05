A heavy expanded mobility tactical truck assigned to the Albany-based Hotel Forward Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard is lifted onto a cargo ship May 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. 2-121 IN will conduct live-fire training in Morocco during exercise African Lion 21. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 13:25
|Photo ID:
|6637987
|VIRIN:
|210510-Z-VK811-0010
|Resolution:
|5823x4082
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Heavy HEMTT [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT