Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Heavy HEMTT [Image 5 of 5]

    Heavy HEMTT

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    Georgia National Guard

    A heavy expanded mobility tactical truck assigned to the Albany-based Hotel Forward Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard is lifted onto a cargo ship May 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. 2-121 IN will conduct live-fire training in Morocco during exercise African Lion 21. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 13:25
    Photo ID: 6637987
    VIRIN: 210510-Z-VK811-0010
    Resolution: 5823x4082
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heavy HEMTT [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Big Lift
    Nice and Easy
    Heavy Lift
    Bring in the Howitzer
    Heavy HEMTT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    48th IBCT
    National Guard
    Stronger Together
    648th MEB
    648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAfrica
    African Lion 21
    Stronger Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT