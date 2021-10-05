A heavy expanded mobility tactical truck assigned to the Albany-based Hotel Forward Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard is lifted onto a cargo ship May 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. 2-121 IN will conduct live-fire training in Morocco during exercise African Lion 21. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 13:25 Photo ID: 6637987 VIRIN: 210510-Z-VK811-0010 Resolution: 5823x4082 Size: 2.89 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heavy HEMTT [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.