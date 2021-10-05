A M109A6 Paladin howitzer assigned to the Ellenwood-based Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 214th Field Artillery Regiment, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard is lifted onto a cargo ship May 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. The Georgia Army National Guard’s participation in exercise African Lion 21 allowed the organization to train on railhead and port operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 13:24 Photo ID: 6637982 VIRIN: 210510-Z-VK811-0006 Resolution: 4718x4203 Size: 1.68 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Big Lift [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.