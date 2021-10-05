Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nice and Easy [Image 2 of 5]

    Nice and Easy

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    Georgia National Guard

    A M109A6 Paladin howitzer assigned to the Ellenwood-based Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 214th Field Artillery Regiment, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard is lifted onto a cargo ship May 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. Deployment to exercise African Lion 21 allowed the Georgia Army National Guard to test their strategic readiness to deploy, fight and win in a complex, multi-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

