A M109A6 Paladin howitzer assigned to the Ellenwood-based Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 214th Field Artillery Regiment, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard is lifted onto a cargo ship May 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. Deployment to exercise African Lion 21 allowed the Georgia Army National Guard to test their strategic readiness to deploy, fight and win in a complex, multi-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 13:24 Photo ID: 6637983 VIRIN: 210510-Z-VK811-0007 Resolution: 5351x3665 Size: 1.93 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nice and Easy [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.