A M88 Recovery Vehicle assigned to 1214th Forward Support Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Field Artillery Regiment, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard is lifted onto a cargo ship May 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. Deployment to exercise African Lion 21 allowed the Georgia Army National Guard to test their strategic readiness to deploy, fight and win in a complex, multi-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 13:24 Photo ID: 6637984 VIRIN: 210510-Z-VK811-0008 Resolution: 5370x3941 Size: 2.13 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heavy Lift [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.