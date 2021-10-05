Bring in the Howitzer

A M109A6 Paladin howitzer assigned to the Hartwell-based Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 214th Field Artillery Regiment, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard moves to a loading dock May 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. The self-propelled howitzer was one of over 200 Georgia Army National Guard vehicles that deployed to Morocco for participation in exercise African Lion 21. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

