    Bring in the Howitzer [Image 4 of 5]

    Bring in the Howitzer

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    Georgia National Guard

    A M109A6 Paladin howitzer assigned to the Hartwell-based Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 214th Field Artillery Regiment, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard moves to a loading dock May 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. The self-propelled howitzer was one of over 200 Georgia Army National Guard vehicles that deployed to Morocco for participation in exercise African Lion 21. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

    This work, Bring in the Howitzer [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    48th IBCT
    National Guard
    Stronger Together
    648th MEB
    648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAfrica
    African Lion 21
    Stronger Africa

