    Beacham takes command of 436th AMXS [Image 6 of 6]

    Beacham takes command of 436th AMXS

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Josephine Beacham, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, speaks at the 436th AMXS change of command on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 7, 2021. During the ceremony, Beacham took command from Lt. Col. Jason Purcell. The squadron is responsible for the inspection, repair, launch and recovery of Dover AFB’s C-5M Super Galaxy fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

    This work, Beacham takes command of 436th AMXS [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

