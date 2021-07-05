Beacham takes command of 436th AMXS

Lt. Col. Josephine Beacham, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, speaks at the 436th AMXS change of command on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 7, 2021. During the ceremony, Beacham took command from Lt. Col. Jason Purcell. The squadron is responsible for the inspection, repair, launch and recovery of Dover AFB’s C-5M Super Galaxy fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

