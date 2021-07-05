Lt. Col. Jason Purcell, left, outgoing 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Josephine Beacham, incoming 436th AMXS commander, sit at the 436th AMXS change of command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 7, 2021. During the ceremony, Purcell relinquished command to Beacham. The squadron is responsible for the inspection, repair, launch and recovery of Dover AFB’s C-5M Super Galaxy fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 11:18 Photo ID: 6637712 VIRIN: 210507-F-MO780-1101 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 556.76 KB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beacham takes command of 436th AMXS [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.