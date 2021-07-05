Beacham takes command of 436th AMXS

Col. Christopher May, 436th Maintenance Group commander, speaks at the 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron change of command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 7, 2021. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Jason Purcell relinquished command to Lt. Col. Josephine Beacham. The squadron is responsible for the inspection, repair, launch and recovery of Dover AFB’s C-5M Super Galaxy fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

