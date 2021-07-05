Beacham takes command of 436th AMXS

Col. Christopher May, 436th Maintenance Group commander, passes the 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Josephine Beacham, incoming 436th AMXS commander, at a change of command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 7, 2021. Beacham took command from Lt. Col. Jason Purcell. The squadron is responsible for the inspection, repair, launch and recovery of Dover AFB’s C-5M Super Galaxy fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

