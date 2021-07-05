From the left, Col. Christopher May, 436th Maintenance Group commander,
stands with Lt. Col. Josephine Beacham, incoming 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander and Lt. Col. Jason Purcell, outgoing 436th AMXS commander, at a change of command ceremony on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 7, 2021. During the ceremony, Purcell relinquished command to Beacham. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 11:18
|Photo ID:
|6637723
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-MO780-1208
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|817.55 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beacham takes command of 436th AMXS [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
