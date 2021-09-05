210509-N-GW139-1017



RIJEKA, Croatia (May 09, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jorge Loli stencils a pair of swimming goggles during an inventory of the search and rescue equipment locker aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Rijeka, Croatia, May 09, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

Date Taken: 05.09.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 Location: RIJEKA, HR