RIJEKA, Croatia (May 09, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Sydney Payne mans the top side rover security watch aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Rijeka, Croatia, May 09, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

