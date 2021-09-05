RIJEKA, Croatia (May 09, 2021) A pair of search and rescue (SAR) swimmer fins lays near a pair of goggles during an inventory of the SAR equipment locker aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Rijeka, Croatia, May 09, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

