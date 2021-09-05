Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams maintenance in Croatia [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams maintenance in Croatia

    RIJEKA, CROATIA

    05.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    RIJEKA, Croatia (May 09, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jonathan Arevalo stencils a pair of search and rescue (SAR) swimmer fins during an inventory of the SAR equipment locker aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Rijeka, Croatia, May 09, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 09:16
    Photo ID: 6637572
    VIRIN: 210509-N-GW139-1007
    Resolution: 4880x3486
    Size: 325.9 KB
    Location: RIJEKA, HR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams maintenance in Croatia [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Croatia
    Maintenance
    US Navy
    deployment
    ESB 4
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams

