210506-N-AZ467-1016

NORTH SEA (May 6, 2021) Cmdr. Joshua Lancaster, the supply officer aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), hosts a Star Wars trivia event on the ship’s mess decks, May 6, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Travis Baley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 03:28 Photo ID: 6637458 VIRIN: 210506-N-AZ467-1016 Resolution: 5639x4028 Size: 1.16 MB Location: NORTH SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.