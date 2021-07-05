USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea

210506-N-AZ467-1004

NORTH SEA (May 6, 2021) Cmdr. Joshua Lancaster, right, the supply officer aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), hosts a Star Wars trivia event on the ship’s mess decks, May 6, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Travis Baley)

