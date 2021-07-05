210507-N-BF356-1256
NORTH SEA (May 8, 2021) Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 67, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, debarks the well deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), May 8, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 03:27
|Photo ID:
|6637452
|VIRIN:
|210507-N-BF356-1256
|Resolution:
|3355x5032
|Size:
|1014.61 KB
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT