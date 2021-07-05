210507-N-BF356-1183

NORTH SEA (May 8, 2021) Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 55, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, debarks the well deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), May 8, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 03:27 Photo ID: 6637449 VIRIN: 210507-N-BF356-1183 Resolution: 6576x4384 Size: 994.87 KB Location: NORTH SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.