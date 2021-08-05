Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea

    NORTH SEA

    05.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210508-N-BF356-1022
    NORTH SEA (May 8, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Jalaka Gamble, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), helps herself to a dessert during a Mother’s Day celebration in the ship’s Sirabachi Room, May, 8, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2021 03:27
    Photo ID: 6637451
    VIRIN: 210508-N-BF356-1022
    Resolution: 4150x6225
    Size: 754.36 KB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea
    USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mother’s Day
    PHIBRON 4
    USS Iwo Jima
    LHD-7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT