USS Iwo Jima Operates In North Sea

NORTH SEA (May 8, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Jalaka Gamble, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), helps herself to a dessert during a Mother’s Day celebration in the ship’s Sirabachi Room, May, 8, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)
