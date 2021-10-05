Yokota hosts MSG all call

Senior Airman Jeffrey James, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Combat Mobility Flight technician speaks at the Mission Support Group all call at the behest of Col. Andrew Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing commander, May 10, 2021. This was part of Campbell’s first wave of all-calls in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the beginning of a semblance of normalcy as an increased percentage of Yokota Air Base receive the vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

