    Yokota hosts MSG all call [Image 2 of 4]

    Yokota hosts MSG all call

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Andrew Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speaks at a Mission Support Group all call, May 10, 2021. With a higher percentage of Yokota Air Base being vaccinated and more vaccines on the way, all calls like this can be held while maintaining the current COVID-19 prevention measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

    This work, Yokota hosts MSG all call [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    USAF
    Indo-Pacom

