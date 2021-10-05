Col. Andrew Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speaks at a Mission Support Group all call, May 10, 2021. With a higher percentage of Yokota Air Base being vaccinated and more vaccines on the way, all calls like this can be held while maintaining the current COVID-19 prevention measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.10.2021 02:57 Photo ID: 6637418 VIRIN: 210510-F-LQ985-1335 Resolution: 6000x3376 Size: 3.8 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota hosts MSG all call [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.