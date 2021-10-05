Yokota hosts MSG all call

Col. Andrew Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speaks at a Mission Support Group all call, May 10, 2021. This was part of Campbell’s first wave of all-calls in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the beginning of a semblance of normalcy as an increased percentage of Yokota Air Base receive the vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

