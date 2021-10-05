Col. Andrew Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speaks at a Mission Support Group all call, May 10, 2021. To hold the all calls while keeping in line with current COVID-19 prevention measures, they were held in individual groups rather than all at once. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2021 02:57
|Photo ID:
|6637417
|VIRIN:
|210510-F-LQ985-1331
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota hosts MSG all call [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT