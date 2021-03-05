U.S. Navy Sailors Assigned to USS Sioux City and HSC 22 Conduct Small Arms Maintenance Training

210503-N-RL695-1074

CARIBBEAN SEA - (May 3, 2021) — Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Yesenia Perez, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), right, conducts small arms maintenance training with Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Leslie Gallardo, left, assigned to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 3, in the 57mm armory, May 3, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

Date Taken: 05.03.2021