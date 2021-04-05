Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailor Conducts Metal Work in the Oil Lab on USS Sioux City [Image 12 of 12]

    U.S. Navy Sailor Conducts Metal Work in the Oil Lab on USS Sioux City

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marianne Guemo 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210504-N-RL695-1146
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (May 4, 2021) — Engineman 2nd Class David Pearce conducts metal work in the oil lab of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), May 4, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2021 18:54
    Photo ID: 6637270
    VIRIN: 210504-N-RL695-1146
    Resolution: 6168x4406
    Size: 805.59 KB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Conducts Metal Work in the Oil Lab on USS Sioux City [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    metal work
    U.S. Southern Command
    USNAVSO
    USS Sioux City
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    JIATF-South

