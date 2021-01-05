U.S. Navy Sailor Prepares Lines as USS Sioux City Arrives at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

210501-N-RL695-1003

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - (May 1, 2021) — Boatswain’s Mate Rudy Nieves prepares lines as the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) arrives at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba for a brief stop for fuel and provisions, May 1, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

