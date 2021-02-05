Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailors Loads a 30mm Gun Aboard USS Sioux City (LCS 11) [Image 6 of 12]

    U.S. Navy Sailors Loads a 30mm Gun Aboard USS Sioux City (LCS 11)

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marianne Guemo 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210502-N-RL695-1011
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (May 2, 2021) — Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Brandon Reznak, left, and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Lance Finchum, right, loads a 30mm gun aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), May 2, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.09.2021 18:54
    Photo ID: 6637263
    VIRIN: 210502-N-RL695-1011
    Resolution: 6133x4089
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Loads a 30mm Gun Aboard USS Sioux City (LCS 11) [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Southern Command
    USNAVSO
    30mm
    USS Sioux City
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    JIATF-South

