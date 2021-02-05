U.S. Navy Sailors Loads a 30mm Gun Aboard USS Sioux City (LCS 11)

210502-N-RL695-1011

CARIBBEAN SEA - (May 2, 2021) — Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Brandon Reznak, left, and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Lance Finchum, right, loads a 30mm gun aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), May 2, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

