U.S. Navy Sailor Conducts Maintenance on a Data Acquisition Unit on USS Sioux City

CARIBBEAN SEA - (May 4, 2021) — Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Elijah Blessing conducts maintenance on a data acquisition unit (DAU) in a damage control locker of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), May 4, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.09.2021 Location: CARIBBEAN SEA